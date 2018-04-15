Penguins' Kris Letang: On ice for warmups
Letang (undisclosed) was on the ice for pregame warmups and is expected to suit up for Game 3 Sunday, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Letang took a big hit from Philadelphia's Claude Giroux in Game 2 Friday, but still managed to finish the game after a brief absence. With a long injury history for the 30-year-old, it's fortunate that this wasn't a a serious injury to the head or neck. Letang should slot in to his normal spot on the top defensive pair and first power-play unit.
More News
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Takes maintenance day•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Strong two-way effort in Game 1•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Notches two points Thursday•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Finds twine in disappointing road loss•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Tacks on two more helpers•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Leaves mark on win over Ottawa•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...