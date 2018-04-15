Penguins' Kris Letang: On ice for warmups

Letang (undisclosed) was on the ice for pregame warmups and is expected to suit up for Game 3 Sunday, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Letang took a big hit from Philadelphia's Claude Giroux in Game 2 Friday, but still managed to finish the game after a brief absence. With a long injury history for the 30-year-old, it's fortunate that this wasn't a a serious injury to the head or neck. Letang should slot in to his normal spot on the top defensive pair and first power-play unit.