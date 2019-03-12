Penguins' Kris Letang: On ice in non-contact garb

Letang (upper body) was on the ice for morning skate Tuesday, albeit in a non-contact jersey, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The elite defenseman has missed seven straight games, but he remains on the active roster as opposed to injured reserve. We expect the Penguins to shed more light on Letang's injury ahead of Tuesday's home game against the Capitals.

