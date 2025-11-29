Letang scored a goal on three shots, supplied an assist and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Letang set up Sidney Crosby for the opening goal at 6:10 of the first period, then won the game himself 59 seconds into overtime. The goal was Letang's second of the season. He entered Friday on a five-game point drought, a span in which the Penguins had just 11 goals as a team. The 38-year-old blueliner has accumulated 10 points, 37 shots on net, 28 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 23 outings this season while regularly playing on the second pairing and second power-play unit.