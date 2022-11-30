Letang will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a stroke Monday. Letang told reporters, "I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon."

According to the team's release, Letang is not suffering from any long-term effects and is expected back once a medical plan can be put into place. This is the second stroke Letang has suffered in his career, with the previous one occurring in 2014, due to a hole in the wall of his heart. While there is currently no timeline for Letang's potential return, he was sidelined for two months during the previous episode.