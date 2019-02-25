Penguins' Kris Letang: Out of action Tuesday
Letang (upper body) will not play Tuesday against the Blue Jackets after not traveling with the team to Columbus.
While Letang missing time has unfortunately been a common occurrence in his career, it always deals a blow to the Penguins and fantasy owners when it happens. The defenseman is having yet another prolific season offensively, as he's managed to tally 15 goals and 38 assists in 60 games. With Brian Dumoulin (concussion) also out, the Penguins fine themselves strikingly shorthanded on the blue line.
