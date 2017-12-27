Penguins' Kris Letang: Out with lower-body injury

Letang has been ruled out for Wednesday's clash with the Blue Jackets with a lower-body ailment.

Letang logged just 23:44 of ice time against the Ducks on Saturday -- well below his 25:46 season average -- so it's possible he picked up a slight injury during that game. Coach Mike Sullivan deemed Letang as day-to-day, which bodes well for his availability during the Penguins' upcoming three-game road trip that kicks off Friday versus Carolina.