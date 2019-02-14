Penguins' Kris Letang: Picks up assist on game-winner
Letang recorded an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
The Pens' blueliner drew the primary assist on Teddy Blueger's second-period goal. After Letang flipped the puck out in front of the net from the corner, Blueger quickly pounced on the loose puck, beating Mikko Koskinen for his third of the season. Letang also recorded a team-high nine shots on goal and is up to 49 points in 55 games this season.
