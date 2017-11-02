Penguins' Kris Letang: Picks up pair of helpers
Letang garnered two assists in Wednesday's clash with Edmonton.
While Letang continues to struggle to find the back of the net -- he has just one goal in 14 games -- the assists keep piling up, as he now has nine on the year, including four in the last three games. Not to be overlooked by fantasy owners, seven of the blueliner's helpers, and his lone goal, have come with the man advantage. The biggest knock on the 30-year-old is his plus/minus rating, which currently sits at minus-14.
