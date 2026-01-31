Letang (undisclosed) was put on injured reserve Saturday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Letang missed a pair of games a week ago with an upper-body injury, but there have been no details at this time as to what is hampering the defenseman. Letang has three goals, 22 assists, 67 hits and 64 blocked shots through 50 NHL appearances this season. He will miss the next four games and will be eligible to return after the Olympic break, when the Penguins return to action Feb. 26 versus New Jersey.