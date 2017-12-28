Penguins' Kris Letang: Placed on IR

Letang (lower body) was placed on the injured reserve on Thursday.

Letang missed Wednesday's game against the Blue Jackets with the ailment and will now miss several more. The 30-year-old defenseman has been riddled with injuries for most of his career, so it's something fantasy owners should always calculate for. For now, there's no set timetable for Letang's return.

