Penguins' Kris Letang: Placed on IR
Letang (lower body) was placed on the injured reserve on Thursday.
Letang missed Wednesday's game against the Blue Jackets with the ailment and will now miss several more. The 30-year-old defenseman has been riddled with injuries for most of his career, so it's something fantasy owners should always calculate for. For now, there's no set timetable for Letang's return.
More News
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Unavailable against Carolina•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Out with lower-body injury•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Leads way against Blue Jackets•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Records season-high eight shots•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Dishes out two assists•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Collects assist against Bruins•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...