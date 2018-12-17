Penguins' Kris Letang: Playing against Ducks
Letang (lower body) will play against the Ducks on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Letang only ended up missing one game with this injury, which will come as a relief to fantasy owners. The veteran defenseman has seven goals and 25 points through 30 games, including nine points on the power play. It seems safe to deploy Letang as you normally do.
