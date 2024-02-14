Letang (undisclosed) will be in the lineup versus the Panthers on Wednesday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Letang left practice for precautionary reasons Monday but appears to be no worse for the wear, as the Penguins will be using their full complement of defensemen Wednesday. The veteran blueliner has hit a rough patch offensively with just one point in his last seven games but continues to feature on the top power-play unit ahead of Erik Karlsson.