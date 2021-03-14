Letang set up two goals Saturday in a 3-0 win over the Sabres.

The bottom line is simple. As Letang goes, the Pens tend to do the same. After a very quiet start, he's scored at a point-per-game pace over his last 12 games (five goals, seven assists). And the team is among the hottest in the NHL right now. Letang delivered a long cross-ice pass to Evgeni Malkin, who fed Jake Guentzel in the crease for the first goal on a second period power play. And his puck pressure deep along the wall popped the puck out to Sidney Crosby who made no mistake from 200 feet into the open net in the game's last minute.