Penguins' Kris Letang: Positive reports on health
Letang, who had neck surgery April 13, said he's getting stronger every day, NHL.com reports.
Letang has been doing drills to improve his footwork with the assistance of Terrell Owens, who's one of the best wide receivers to have ever played in the NFL. As for the stud defenseman, he watched his team prevail over the Predators in the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals -- technically his third Cup win since the Pens drafted him in the third round of the 2005 draft. Letang remained in a near-elite class of fantasy defensemen by recording five goals and 29 helpers over 41 games of his abbreviated 2016-17 campaign.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...