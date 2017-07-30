Penguins' Kris Letang: Positive reports on health

Letang, who had neck surgery April 13, said he's getting stronger every day, NHL.com reports.

Letang has been doing drills to improve his footwork with the assistance of Terrell Owens, who's one of the best wide receivers to have ever played in the NFL. As for the stud defenseman, he watched his team prevail over the Predators in the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals -- technically his third Cup win since the Pens drafted him in the third round of the 2005 draft. Letang remained in a near-elite class of fantasy defensemen by recording five goals and 29 helpers over 41 games of his abbreviated 2016-17 campaign.

