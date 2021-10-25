Letang's positive COVID-19 result was confirmed by the team Monday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

The Pens had been holding out hope that Letang was a false positive similar to netminder Tristan Jarry but it appears that's not the case. As a result, fantasy players should be expecting the veteran blueliner to miss out against the Lightning on Tuesday and possibly beyond. Without Letang in the lineup, John Marino should continue to man the No. 1 power-play unit.