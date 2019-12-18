Penguins' Kris Letang: Posts pair of points
Letang scored an empty-net goal and added a helper in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
Letang was forced to play 27:54 in the contest after Justin Schultz (lower body) exited in the first period. Letang set up Bryan Rust's go-ahead goal in the second period before icing the scoring in the final frame. The 32-year-old defenseman has eight points over his last five games and 24 points through 26 appearances overall. Letang has added 87 shots on goal, 42 hits and a plus-8 rating this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.