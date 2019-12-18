Penguins' Kris Letang: Posts pair of points

Letang scored an empty-net goal and added a helper in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Letang was forced to play 27:54 in the contest after Justin Schultz (lower body) exited in the first period. Letang set up Bryan Rust's go-ahead goal in the second period before icing the scoring in the final frame. The 32-year-old defenseman has eight points over his last five games and 24 points through 26 appearances overall. Letang has added 87 shots on goal, 42 hits and a plus-8 rating this year.