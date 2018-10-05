Penguins' Kris Letang: Posts three points Thursday
Letang recorded two goals, an assist, two power-play points and three shots during Thursday's 7-6 overtime win against the Capitals.
Letang is off to a roaring start and could be a Norris Trophy contender, but he will need to avoid the injured list to realize that goal. Quarterbacking the Penguins' vaunted top power-play unit, the 31-year-old should be played with confidence as long as he remains healthy.
