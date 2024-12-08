Letang scored a shorthanded empty-net goal, fired seven shots on net, went plus-3, added two PIM, levied two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Letang racked up plenty of non-scoring production before putting away the final goal of the game. He's scored three times and added two assists over his last four games. The defenseman is up to five goals, 11 points, 69 shots on net, 46 hits, 29 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 26 appearances. Letang has logged at least one shorthanded point in four of the last six campaigns, but it doesn't represent an outsized portion of his offense.