Penguins' Kris Letang: Pots power-play goal
Letang scored his first goal of the season against the Capitals on Wednesday.
Letang opened the scoring in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Washington by getting to the front of the net and knocking home the bouncing puck. Its not the usual blue line rocket from the defenseman, but no doubt he was thrilled to get his first goal in nearly eight months after being sidelined with a neck injury at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.
