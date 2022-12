Letang (stroke) is practicing with a regular jersey on Thursday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Wow! Only 10 days after suffering a stroke, Letang is back and participating in a full practice. While he has not yet been cleared to play in a game, this is a huge step forward in his recovery. The 35-year-old defenseman has a goal and 12 points in 21 games this season.