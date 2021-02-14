Letang had two assists with four PIM in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Capitals. He also provided three hits, two shots and two blocks.

It was a nice all-around fantasy performance for Letang, who also logged a team-leading 23:43 of ice time. He drew the secondary assist on goals by Bryan Rust (PP) and Zach Aston-Reese, giving him points in three straight games (four assists) to start the month of February. Letang is still searching for his first goal of 2020-21 after enjoying a 15-goal campaign a year ago.