Penguins' Kris Letang: Pushes point streak to six games
Letang dished out two assists with three shots on goal and was plus-3 in Sunday's 7-2 victory over the Jets.
The 32-year-old is now riding a six-game point streak to start the season, counting two goals and eight points so far. He's also had at least three shots on goal in every game, with four shots in half of them. Letang is coming off of back-to-back 50-point seasons and last year matched his career high with 16 goals. He remains the go-to defenseman on the Penguins' blue line.
