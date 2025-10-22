Letang collected two power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

With his second helper of the night -- on Justin Brazeau's insurance tally in the third period -- Letang reached 600 career assists, becoming the 20th defenseman in NHL history to reach that plateau. He's also just the 10th to do it with a single team, a list that includes Hall of Fame legends like Bobby Orr, Larry Robinson, Denis Potvin and Nicklas Lidstrom. Letang is nearing the end of his career at 38 years old, but he's not quite done yet, and after being held off the scoresheet through Pittsburgh's first five games of the season he's cashed in three assists in the last two.