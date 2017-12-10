Penguins' Kris Letang: Records season-high eight shots
Letang posted an assist, a plus-2 rating and eight shots on goal in a 4-3 loss against the Maples Leafs on Saturday.
As should have been expected, Letang has been slow to finding his game since returning from offseason neck surgery. Letang has been particularly poor in his own zone and currently possesses a career-worst minus-13 rating, but he's been heating up as of late. Letang has six assists in the last four contests with a even rating, and his eight shots Saturday were a season-high. It might be frustrating at times because owners need more from Letang, but the key is to remain patient with this superstar blue liner.
More News
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Dishes out two assists•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Collects assist against Bruins•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Dishes out two assists against Nashville•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Picks up pair of helpers•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Seems back to normal•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Sets up pair of goals in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...