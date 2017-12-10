Penguins' Kris Letang: Records season-high eight shots

Letang posted an assist, a plus-2 rating and eight shots on goal in a 4-3 loss against the Maples Leafs on Saturday.

As should have been expected, Letang has been slow to finding his game since returning from offseason neck surgery. Letang has been particularly poor in his own zone and currently possesses a career-worst minus-13 rating, but he's been heating up as of late. Letang has six assists in the last four contests with a even rating, and his eight shots Saturday were a season-high. It might be frustrating at times because owners need more from Letang, but the key is to remain patient with this superstar blue liner.