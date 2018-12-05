Penguins' Kris Letang: Records two helpers

Letang posted two assists in a 6-4 victory against the Avalanche on Tuesday.

Statistically, owners probably couldn't really tell, but Letang was coming off one of his worst games of the season Saturday against the Flyers. He was much better Tuesday in his nearly 25 minutes of ice time, earning his second multi-point game since Thanksgiving. The goals have been hard to come by lately, but he's picking up a lot of assists. Letang has five goals and 22 points in 25 games this season.