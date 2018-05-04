Penguins' Kris Letang: Registers assist Thursday

Letang garnered a helper in Thursday's Game 4 defeat of the Capitals.

With his power-play assist, Letang has points in three straight games. After being relatively absent in Game 1 of this second-round series, the defenseman has turned it up with eight shots, eight hits and eight blocks in the previous three contests. Coach Mike Sullivan will continue to ride the Montreal native, which will have him logging more than 25 minutes per game in the postseason.