Penguins' Kris Letang: Registers pair of assists
Letang produced two assists, six hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Letang helped out on tallies by Patric Hornqvist in the first period and Brandon Tanev in the third. The defenseman entered Tuesday on a four-game point drought. In 35 outings, Letang has 28 points (10 tallies, 18 helpers), 102 shots on goal, 59 hits and 54 blocks this season.
