Letang (lower body) was back with the Penguins at Tuesday's practice session sporting a non-contact jersey, Pens Inside Scoop reports. Additionally, Letang is officially listed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Letang, who was previously away from the team for personal reasons, appears to still be hampered by his lower-body issue. At this point, it seems unlikely the veteran defenseman will be ready to suit up for Wednesday's matchup with Ottawa, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. In his stead, Ty Smith continues to see heavy minutes on the Pens' blue line.