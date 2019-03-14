Penguins' Kris Letang: Remains back in Pittsburgh

Letang (upper body) didn't join the team for Thursday's trip to Buffalo, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Coach Mike Sullivan insisted that Letang is continuing to progress, but the all-star defenseman will miss his ninth game due to his upper-body injury. Once given the all-clear, the Montreal native will no doubt resume logging big minutes for the Penguins, in line with his 25:55 season average that includes 3:15 on the power play. In the meantime, Zach Trotman figures to continue suiting up alongside Brian Dumoulin.

