Letang played on the left flank of the first power-play unit at practice Wednesday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Letang has quarterbacked the Penguins power play during most of his 17-year NHL career, but with Erik Karlsson now in Pittsburgh, Letang was moved up front. It was thought that Letang would quarterback the second unit when Karlsson was traded to the Penguins, but this move will allow Letang to keep a lot of his fantasy value as he will still play alongside Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Letang had 12 goals and 41 points in 64 games last season, including 21 points with the man-advantage.