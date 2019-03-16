Penguins' Kris Letang: Remains out Saturday
Letang (upper body) will not play Saturday against the Blues.
The venerable rearguard was able to ditch his non-contact jersey for Friday's practice to raise hope that he'd be good to play Saturday, but the Penguins pretty much have secured a playoff spot, and it seems like a wise decision not to press Letang into the first game of a back-to-back set. Zach Trotman should continue holding down a premium spot on the top pair with Letang not quite ready for game action.
