Penguins' Kris Letang: Remains out Saturday

Letang (upper body) will not play Saturday against the Blues.

The venerable rearguard was able to ditch his non-contact jersey for Friday's practice to raise hope that he'd be good to play Saturday, but the Penguins pretty much have secured a playoff spot, and it seems like a wise decision not to press Letang into the first game of a back-to-back set. Zach Trotman should continue holding down a premium spot on the top pair with Letang not quite ready for game action.