Letang (lower body) won't play Friday versus Ottawa, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
Letang has been skating with the Penguins in a non-contact jersey since Tuesday, but he'll presumably need to log at least one full practice before rejoining the lineup. The 35-year-old defender has picked up 16 points through 29 games this campaign.
More News
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Not playing Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Rejoins team in non-contact jersey•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Should meet with Penguins soon•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Not back with Penguins•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Remains with family•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Still not with team•