Letang (lower body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Letang appears to be ready to return to the lineup Tuesday versus Florida. He was paired with Brian Dumoulin during the morning skate and should be back on the top power-play unit. Letang, who hasn't played since Dec. 28, has amassed 16 points, 57 shots on goal, 50 blocks and 75 hits in 29 appearances this season.