Letang (lower body) will miss Monday's matchup with the Rangers but is considered day-to-day. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Kris will not play tonight. His status is day-to-day. He is still being evaluated."

While the coach labeled Letang as day-to-day, the fact that the Penguins are entering a back-to-back makes it unlikely the blueliner will be ready in time to suit up versus New Jersey on Tuesday. Without Letang, John Marino should see the biggest uptick in ice time, including joining the No. 1 power-play unit while Pierre-Olivier Joseph will likely see time with the man advantage as well.