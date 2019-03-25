Penguins' Kris Letang: Ruled out Monday
Letang will not be in the lineup against the Rangers on Monday due to an upper-body injury, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Coach Mike Sullivan classified the injury as upper-body and didn't expand upon whether it was related to the neck issue that previously kept him out 11 games. The Penguins offense has already struggled without Evgeni Malkin (upper body) and will now be missing its top scoring blueliner as well. Zach Trotman figures to pair up with Brian Dumoulin and will also get a look on the second power-play unit in Letang's stead.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...