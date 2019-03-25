Penguins' Kris Letang: Ruled out Monday

Letang will not be in the lineup against the Rangers on Monday due to an upper-body injury, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Coach Mike Sullivan classified the injury as upper-body and didn't expand upon whether it was related to the neck issue that previously kept him out 11 games. The Penguins offense has already struggled without Evgeni Malkin (upper body) and will now be missing its top scoring blueliner as well. Zach Trotman figures to pair up with Brian Dumoulin and will also get a look on the second power-play unit in Letang's stead.