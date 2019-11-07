Penguins' Kris Letang: Ruled out Thursday
Letang (lower body) will not play in Thursday's matchup with the Islanders and is doubtful versus Chicago on Saturday after coach Mike Sullivan told reporters the defender was "not a probability", Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Letang was spotted without a visible limp, which could be an indication of a short-term absence. The Montreal native is goalless in seven straight games, despite having put 22 shots on net over that stretch. With Letang sidelined, the club will pair John Marino with Brian Dumoulin while Juuso Riikola slots into the lineup for the first time since Oct. 26.
