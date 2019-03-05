Penguins' Kris Letang: Ruled out Tuesday
Letang (upper body) took the ice in a non-contact jersey Tuesday and won't be available versus Florida.
The fact that Letang was at least able to join his teammates on the ice is a step in the right direction and could open the door for him to suit up for Thursday's clash with Columbus. Once cleared to play, the blueliner will likely retake his spot on the top power-play unit, though the return of Justin Schultz may muddy the waters considering it was Schultz, not Letang, who anchored the first unit at the end of 2017-18 when both were healthy.
