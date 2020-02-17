Penguins' Kris Letang: Scores again Sunday

Letang scored a goal on four shots versus Detroit on Sunday.

Letang now has power-play goals in back-to-back contests and is riding a five-game point streak. The Montreal native needs just three more tallies to set a new personal best and top the 16-goal mark, which he has reached twice in his career. With the 32-year-old starting to heat up, the Penguins could see their already formidable offense (3.30 goals per game) start moving up the league ranks.