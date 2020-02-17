Penguins' Kris Letang: Scores again Sunday
Letang scored a goal on four shots versus Detroit on Sunday.
Letang now has power-play goals in back-to-back contests and is riding a five-game point streak. The Montreal native needs just three more tallies to set a new personal best and top the 16-goal mark, which he has reached twice in his career. With the 32-year-old starting to heat up, the Penguins could see their already formidable offense (3.30 goals per game) start moving up the league ranks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.