Penguins' Kris Letang: Scores against Buffalo

Letang scored a goal and recorded five shots on goal in the Penguins' 5-1 preseason victory over the Sabres on Wednesday.

The Penguins' top defenseman did his damage in 23:42 and saw nearly a minute on the power play. Letang is hoping for a big bounce-back season after he struggled in his return from neck surgery in 2017-18. Health will remain a concern, but the Penguins asked too much from Letang too soon after he returned last season. The 2018-19 campaign should go much better for No. 58.