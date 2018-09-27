Penguins' Kris Letang: Scores against Buffalo
Letang scored a goal and recorded five shots on goal in the Penguins' 5-1 preseason victory over the Sabres on Wednesday.
The Penguins' top defenseman did his damage in 23:42 and saw nearly a minute on the power play. Letang is hoping for a big bounce-back season after he struggled in his return from neck surgery in 2017-18. Health will remain a concern, but the Penguins asked too much from Letang too soon after he returned last season. The 2018-19 campaign should go much better for No. 58.
