Penguins' Kris Letang: Scores eight goal
Letang opened the scoring with a goal in a 3-0 victory against the Hurricanes on Saturday.
The veteran defenseman continued his redemption campaign Saturday night. While he posted nine goals and 51 points last season, Letang largely wasn't himself in his return from major neck surgery. This season, he's been far better with eight goals, 28 points and a plus-8 rating in 34 games. If he keeps this up, don't be surprised if Letang is in the Norris Trophy conversation in April.
