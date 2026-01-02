Letang scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Letang found the back of the net when the Penguins needed him the most, and his slap shot at the 58-second mark of overtime gave the Penguins the win. The veteran defender remains a productive player and is up to 20 points (three goals, 17 helpers) while adding 48 hits and 48 blocked shots, as well as a plus-1 rating, in 39 games this season.