Penguins' Kris Letang: Scores game-winning goal

Letang tallied two points during Wednesday night's 8-6 win over the Canucks.

Playing in his second game back since missing eight contests with a lower-body injury, Letang played a pivotal role in Pittsburgh's comeback win, highlighted by his game-winning goal, Letang's fifth marker of 2019-20. The 32-year-old is up to 14 points this season, in 17 games played.