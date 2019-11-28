Penguins' Kris Letang: Scores game-winning goal
Letang tallied two points during Wednesday night's 8-6 win over the Canucks.
Playing in his second game back since missing eight contests with a lower-body injury, Letang played a pivotal role in Pittsburgh's comeback win, highlighted by his game-winning goal, Letang's fifth marker of 2019-20. The 32-year-old is up to 14 points this season, in 17 games played.
