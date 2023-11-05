Letang scored a goal, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Sharks.

Sidney Crosby left a drop-pass for Letang, who tallied at 9:27 of the second period to chase Mackenzie Blackwood from the game. The goal was Letang's first of the season, and he's picked up two points over his last three outings. The defenseman is at six points, 18 shots on net, 15 hits, 13 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating through 10 contests. All of his offense has come at even strength.