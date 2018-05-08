Penguins' Kris Letang: Scores in Game 6 defeat
Letang notched the Penguins' only goal in Monday's overtime loss to Washington.
Letang did everything he could to make up for his defensive lapse in Game 5 that led to Washington taking a 3-2 series lead, but it wasn't enough to force a Game 7. The defenseman -- who missed the entire 2018 Stanley Cup run due to injury -- compiled three goals, eight assists and 25 shots in 12 playoff outings. During the regular season, the 30-year-old notched 51 points, including 20 scored with the man advantage. Although the Montreal native has struggled to stay healthy at times, when he is in the lineup, he is a lock for 25-plus minutes per game. Letang should continue to eat up heavy minutes and feature prominently on the power play heading into the 2018-19 campaign.
