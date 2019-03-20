Penguins' Kris Letang: Scores in return, but Pens lose

Letang scored a goal in his return, also finishing with a plus-1 rating and four shots on goal, in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

It was a solid return to action for Letang who had been out of the lineup since Feb. 23, missing 11 games with an upper-body injury. On top of scoring a late go-ahead goal, the Pens' blueliner also found the penalty column of the scoresheet, picking up a slashing minor and 10-minute game misconduct in overtime that luckily didn't cost his team a point. The Penguins now head to Nashville to face off with the Predators on Thursday.