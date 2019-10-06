Penguins' Kris Letang: Scores power-play goal
Letang scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 7-2 dismantling of the Blue Jackets.
Letang has two points on the year, both of which came on the power play. The blueliner has not been hesitant to shoot the puck this far, as he racked up seven shots through the opening two contests. Health has always been a concern for the Montreal native, but if he can avoid any extended absences, he could find himself in contention for the Norris Trophy at the end of the campaign.
