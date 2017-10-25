Penguins' Kris Letang: Seems back to normal
Letang is averaging 26:06 of ice time and is back to eating up huge minutes for the Penguins after undergoing neck surgery that ended his 2016-17 campaign early.
Letang has picked up right where he left off offensively as well, with one power-play goal and five helpers (three on the man advantage). As long as the 30-year-old is healthy, he will lead Pittsburgh in ice time, while pairing him with the defensive-minded Brian Dumoulin will only serve to free up Letang to jump into the play more often.
