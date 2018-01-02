Penguins' Kris Letang: Set to return Tuesday

Letang (lower body) will suit up against the Flyers on Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Letang's reintroduction to the lineup comes after a three-game stint on the sidelines. The oft-injured defenseman technically still needs to be activated off injured reserve, but the team made the necessary roster moves Monday in order to clear space under the 23-man limit. Based on the game-day skate, the veteran will resume his spot on the power play -- a role in which he has tallied 14 of his 25 points.