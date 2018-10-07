Penguins' Kris Letang: Sets franchise record
Letang assisted Pittsburgh's lone-goal on Saturday's 5-1 loss to Montreal.
Despite the blowout loss, Letang's assist to Riley Sheahan towards the end of the second period made him the franchise-leader in points (441) by defenseman. Letang is off to a hot start in 2018-19 with four points (two goals, two assists) in two games.
