Penguins' Kris Letang: Sets franchise record

Letang assisted Pittsburgh's lone-goal on Saturday's 5-1 loss to Montreal.

Despite the blowout loss, Letang's assist to Riley Sheahan towards the end of the second period made him the franchise-leader in points (441) by defenseman. Letang is off to a hot start in 2018-19 with four points (two goals, two assists) in two games.

