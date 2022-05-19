Letang recorded 68 points this season, a new personal best, including two goals and 20 assists with the man advantage in 78 games.

It was the first time since 2017-18 in which Letang played in more than 70 games, in part due to the two shortened NHL seasons. Even with his contract situation in doubt, Letang should be a top-end fantasy option heading into the 2022-23 campaign regardless of whether he is playing in Pittsburgh or somewhere else for the first time in his career.